Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.42. The company issued revenue guidance of +6.0-6.7% yr/yr to ~$41.0-41.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.27 billion. Dollar General also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.550 EPS.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.9 %

DG stock opened at $158.17 on Thursday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

