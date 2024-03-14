Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar General also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.550 EPS.

DG stock opened at $158.17 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $564,881,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,956,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,853,000 after purchasing an additional 174,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

