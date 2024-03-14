Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. Dollar General also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.550 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $158.17 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average of $128.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.