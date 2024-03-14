Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DG opened at $158.17 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

