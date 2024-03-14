Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $158.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

DG opened at $158.17 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

