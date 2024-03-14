Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.95.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.54. 3,909,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 79.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 33.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 71.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

