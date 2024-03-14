Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6-7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-7.300 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.50.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $128.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.60. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.