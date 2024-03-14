Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.700-7.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.0 billion-$32.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.7 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.70-7.30 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 14.2 %

DLTR stock opened at $128.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.60. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.50.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,378,000 after buying an additional 692,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

