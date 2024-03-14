Donald Wayne Sells 595 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donald Wayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $241.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $245.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,777,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

