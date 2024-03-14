Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Issues Earnings Results

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.52%.

Dorel Industries Stock Down 3.7 %

DIIBF opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $137.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.61. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. It operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The company's Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

