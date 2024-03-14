Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Issues Earnings Results

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.52%.
Dorel Industries Stock Down 3.7 %
DIIBF opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $137.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.61. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34.
About Dorel Industries
