DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $41.94 Average PT from Analysts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

DV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,877 shares of company stock valued at $812,583 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

