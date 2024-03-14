Doug Jones Sells 17,079 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) Director Doug Jones sold 17,079 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $1,470,501.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PFSI opened at $86.75 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

