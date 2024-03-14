Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Down 6.4%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.36 and last traded at $38.54. Approximately 160,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 369,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 7.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 27,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $849,344.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,323,180.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 27,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $849,344.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,323,180.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 19,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $662,474.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,334,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,744 shares of company stock worth $3,279,272 in the last three months. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 500,887 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth $13,324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 365,870 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,036,000 after acquiring an additional 279,730 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 512.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 241,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

