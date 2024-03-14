DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

DURECT Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.13 on Monday. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DURECT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,421 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. 32.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

