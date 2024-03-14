Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc Sells 86,209 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 86,209 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $2,762,136.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,510,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,563.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 240,490 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $7,282,037.20.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,145.67 and a beta of 2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BROS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $37,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $18,332,000.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

