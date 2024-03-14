Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $3.19.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.