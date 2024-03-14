Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) SVP Sells $58,757.05 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $58,757.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard William Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Richard William Scalzo sold 2,672 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $67,548.16.

On Thursday, February 29th, Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $94,297.50.

On Friday, January 26th, Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $316,420.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $244,530.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DYN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

