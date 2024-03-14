E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 58 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,658,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of ASML by 69.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 552.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ASML by 6.1% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $13.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $955.59. 442,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,157. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $874.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $730.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

