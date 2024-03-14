E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys 76 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Gartner by 14.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Gartner by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,936 shares of company stock worth $10,560,899. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IT traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $475.38. 113,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $479.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $457.46 and a 200 day moving average of $412.68.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.