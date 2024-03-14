E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Makes New $79,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.40. 2,992,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,362,189. The stock has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

