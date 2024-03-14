E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Purchases 108 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 180.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $534.33. The company had a trading volume of 116,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,162. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

