Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 654.5% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Eagle Capital Growth Fund

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $45,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,740.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sims purchased 5,133 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,172.27. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,774.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.40. 1,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

