EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SATS

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($7.50). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The company’s revenue was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EchoStar

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 70,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,136.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,055,000 after acquiring an additional 581,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 43,489 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.