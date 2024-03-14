EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 1,354,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,870,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EchoStar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($7.50). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 176,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

