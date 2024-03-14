Edward David Lafehr Buys 5,000 Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Director Edward David Lafehr bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,800.00.

Shares of TSE STEP traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.51. 28,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.16. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$4.82. The company has a market cap of C$253.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STEP Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.89.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

