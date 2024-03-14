Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 14,500 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

