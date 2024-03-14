Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.27

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.27 and last traded at $94.15, with a volume of 1068826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $1,320,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,993,046. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $658,390,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.