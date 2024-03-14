EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) were down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 663,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 710,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

EHang Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $808.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.

Institutional Trading of EHang

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Axim Planning & Wealth raised its stake in EHang by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,902,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,560,000 after buying an additional 155,494 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of EHang by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EHang by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EHang by 80.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after buying an additional 472,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 94,743 shares in the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

