Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is InTrack Investment Management Inc’s 8th Largest Position

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.8% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after purchasing an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $759.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $323.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $703.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

