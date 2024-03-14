ELIS Price Reaches $0.0491 on Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and $323.25 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00016826 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00025585 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,327.87 or 0.99883382 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00009780 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00174863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05723174 USD and is down -8.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $373.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

