Embraer (ERJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Embraer Stock Up 0.9 %

ERJ stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -535.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. Embraer has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 148.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,065,000 after purchasing an additional 46,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 466,642 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,382,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,367,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 33,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

