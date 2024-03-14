Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,821,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,409,000 after purchasing an additional 943,593 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 167,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

