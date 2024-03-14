Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.77-4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.

Encompass Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EHC stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EHC. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Encompass Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 89.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.