Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) were up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 2,282,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,943,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on EXK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXK

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $503.52 million, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,828 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.