Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.29 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $17.29 million and approximately $602,966.02 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00075737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00019475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001472 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,571,740 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

