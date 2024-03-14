Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCHW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCHW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Envoy Medical Stock Up 13.3 %
NASDAQ:COCHW traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 104,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,912. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05. Envoy Medical has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.32.
About Envoy Medical
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Envoy Medical
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.