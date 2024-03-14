EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $122.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,232. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average is $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

