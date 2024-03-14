EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,226 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,391,507,000 after acquiring an additional 368,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $123.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,088. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

