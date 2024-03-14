Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 14th (AA, AXON, CVGI, DHC, ENLC, INGR, IR, IRWD, LOGI, NTRA)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 14th:
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.
Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
