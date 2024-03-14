Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 14th (AA, AXON, CVGI, DHC, ENLC, INGR, IR, IRWD, LOGI, NTRA)

Mar 14th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 14th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

