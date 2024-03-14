ERC20 (ERC20) Hits Market Capitalization of $159.86 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $159.86 million and $46,502.39 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 532.2% higher against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00016877 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00025466 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,831.82 or 1.00691435 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00009857 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.94 or 0.00175137 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.13604365 USD and is down -23.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $25,009.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars.

