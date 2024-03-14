EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.10

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 4214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in EVE during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in EVE during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in EVE during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EVE during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVE during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

