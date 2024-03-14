Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EXTR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.91.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. The company had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Free Report

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.