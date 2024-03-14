Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Stuart M. Grant Acquires 10,717 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 10,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $16,932.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,280,715 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,529.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Shares of EYEN opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.72. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,429,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 61,732 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

