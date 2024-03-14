Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Down 6.9%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.11. 295,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,843,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2 %

The company has a market cap of $695.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,031,043.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $47,519.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,117.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 44,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading

