FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 11,043 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Commvault Systems worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVLT. KeyCorp raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $79,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,651.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $98.70. 29,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,712. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $100.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,318.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.