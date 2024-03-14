FCF Advisors LLC Buys 14,862 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 237.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 873,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $116.15.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

