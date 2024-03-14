FCF Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after acquiring an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,697,000 after acquiring an additional 125,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.55. 2,433,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,057,015. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.