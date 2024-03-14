FCF Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after buying an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $16,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.42.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.