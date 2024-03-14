FCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 138.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up 0.9% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,782 shares of company stock worth $5,750,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.82. 227,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,220. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.74. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

