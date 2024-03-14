FCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.4% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

AXP stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.76. 392,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,521. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.08. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $224.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.